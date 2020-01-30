Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips (01/02/20) – One Last Push for Weary Reds Before the Winter Break

In customary fashion, Jurgen Klopp is not getting carried away after the 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday extended Liverpool’s advantage at the top of the Premier League table to 19 points.

The manager told reporters ‘we don’t feel anything is done, I promise you’ after the win in the capital, but privately he must be delighted that his troops continue to overcome potential banana skin fixtures with aplomb.

“I’m only happy about the three points,” Klopp said. “Tonight was a normal performance. I have no idea [if anyone will catch us]. The first target is to get the maximum points – there are still a lot of games.”

He will have been delighted that his side were able to enjoy near total dominance over a hapless Hammers outfit. We dominated without making the all-important breakthrough, that is until the 35th minute when Issa Diop made a clumsy tackle on Divock Origi inside the penalty area and the spot kick was awarded – which Mo Salah duly converted.

The Egyptian would later turn provider, teeing up Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain with a sumptuous through ball to make it two.

With more than half a hour to go, that was basically that given that West Ham were reduced to scraps having just 29% possession of the ball.

Barely offering anything going forward, the Hammers seemed pleased just to keep the scoreline down to a respectable amount, which allowed the Reds to play within themselves and conserve energy – useful indeed ahead of Saturday’s game against Southampton where, owing to the Saints’ strong recent form, an improved showing from Liverpool will surely be required.

Liverpool Team News

There is something of a quandary for Jurgen Klopp when it comes to the injury situation on the left side of our attack.

Sadio Mane’s scan on an injured muscle revealed a small tear, and that meant he was unavailable for last night’s game and ‘probably not for Southampton’, in the manager’s own words.

His usual replacement, Divock Origi, came in for the West Ham game and he too suffered an injury, and after limping off in the second half he was seen watching the rest of the game from the dugout with a ice pack strapped to his left leg.

The hope is that the Belgian recovers in time, but if he doesn’t then Takumi Minamino could be in line for his first Premier League start in a red shirt.

Elsewhere, Fabinho got through another 25 minutes or so unscathed on his comeback from injury, and while there might be a temptation to start the Brazilian here Klopp may instead field the trio of Henderson, Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield and allow Fabinho to continue his rehab during the winter break.

At this point, it’s probable that Joe Gomez will continue in defence ahead of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.

Southampton Form

It’s a strange thing to say, but Southampton’s humiliating 0-9 defeat to Leicester back in October was the best thing that could have happened to them this season.

That metaphorical kick up the backside has preceded a run of form reading W6 D2 L5, and the Saints are now into the top half of the table for the first time in an eternity.

They’ve beaten some decent sides of late too, with Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham all falling to the south coast outfit, and so we have to re-energise and not rest on our laurels for this clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

The fact that we should be near enough at full strength for this one suggests that the 2/7 price about a Liverpool victory is both fair but also untouchable as far as punters are concerned.

There’s just enough about the Saints to suggest they can give us a game here, and while we still expect a home win these are not odds to really salivate over.

And so we have to seek value elsewhere, and it might just come in the goals-based markets.

There is a chance that Southampton will find the net here – they’ve scored in 13 of their last 14 Premier League outings after all, including 16 goals in their last ten games.

That offers a number of opportunities, with Liverpool to Win & Over 2.5 Goals available at the even money mark and Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score an option at 7/4.