Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips (22/04/23) – Reds to Chop Down Tricky Trees?

Liverpool seized upon the brilliance of their second-half showing against Arsenal to hit Leeds United for six on Monday evening. The Reds blitzed the Gunners for 45 minutes of their 2-2 draw with a show of classic attacking aggression that Anfield supporters have become accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp. And they carried that with them across the Pennines on Monday as they blitzed relegation-threatened Leeds 6-1.

It took 35 minutes for the deadlock to be broken at Elland Road, but then like the proverbial bus two came along at once.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring but not without controversy – Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was instrumental in the build-up play, did appear to use his arm to control the ball, although neither the referee nor VAR deemed it an infringement. Gakpo wasn’t much fussed anyway as he fired home.

Four minutes later, Liverpool’s lead was doubled. Mo Salah bagged the first of his brace of goals after good work from Diogo Jota, whose assist here would later be matched by two goals of his own.

Leeds came out hot after the half-time break and almost immediately pulled a goal back. Luis Sinisterra taking advantage from some slack play at the back from Ibrahima Konate to reduce the arrears.

But it wouldn’t take long for the familiar pattern of play to return, with Jota slotting home to notch what was his first Liverpool goal in a year blighted by injury.

Two fantastic sweeping team moves saw the scoreline bolstered by strikes from Salah and Jota, after the Egyptian had seen an earlier ‘goal’ chalked off for offside.

There was still time for icing to be added to as sumptuous cake as Darwin Nunez tapped home a late fifth, while a night of triumph for Liverpool was added to with the return from the substitutes bench of Luis Diaz, the injury-plagued attacked who received a hero’s welcome from the away support.

All in all, it was a very satisfying night’s work for Liverpool and a rather wretched one for Leeds, who will now turn to cheerleaders for the Reds in the hope that they can defeat the similarly relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp persevered with some of his under-fire stars on Monday evening, and he was rewarded with a performance that was almost without flaws.

Yes, Konate made a major error for the Leeds goal, but all told he looked reasonably secure alongside Virgil van Dijk – the hope is that Reds can defend better between now and the end of the season.

In midfield, Klopp stuck with Curtis Jones too, and he put in a typically committed showing alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. There seems little need to break up that trio, despite the temptation to give Thiago some more minutes.

In attack, Jota really does look to be back to his best, and his recent form should be enough for him to keep Nunez out of the starting eleven on Saturday.

For once, Klopp has a teamsheet that almost writes itself….

Nottingham Forest Form

Despite splashing the cash this term, you would be hard pressed to suggest that Nottingham Forest have received value for money from their investment.

Some 30 new faces have come in at a cost of around £160 million, and yet the Tricky Trees are still where most expected them to be: in the bottom three and fighting for their Premier League lives.

They’ve only won six league games this term and none since the start of February, and while Forest have been solid at home – losing just two of their last twelve games at the City Ground, on the road they have been wretched (W1 D3 L11).

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Forest average more than two goals conceded per away game this season, and have scored just five in eleven on the road.

Liverpool, with some positivity of late, are therefore worthy favourites at 1/6, so finding value with the bookmakers is going to hard to come by.

There’s not much equity at all in backing Liverpool to score three or more at 4/5, while the Asian handicap market serves up a -2.0 line at around 9/10 – essentially, we need the Reds to win by three to profit.

Perhaps turning to the goalscorer markets is the way to go. You can get 21/20 about Jota and 13/10 about Gakpo to score any time, and either (or both) should have chances in a game Liverpool will surely dominate.