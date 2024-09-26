Ron Yeats: Liverpool Fans Say Goodbye to All-Time Great

It was with great sadness that the passing of Ron Yeats was reported in September.

The Scotsman, who made more than 350 appearances for Liverpool and many of them as captain, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. He was 86.

A player described as a ‘colossus’ and a ‘man mountain’ by no less a judge than Bill Shankly, the 6ft 2in centre back combined a love of the physical side of the game with an ability with the ball at his feet – just some of the reasons why he was a mainstay in the Reds defence for more than a decade.

In his time at Anfield, Yeats played his part in two First Division triumphs and an FA Cup win, while helping to lift the club out of the doldrums of the second tier of English football.

A huge character, both in size and personality, Yeats will be sorely missed by everyone associated with Liverpool Football Club.

We are mourning the passing of our legendary former captain Ron Yeats. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ron’s family and friends. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2024

To commemorate his passing, a minute’s applause was held prior to the game with Nottingham Forest at Anfield, while a mural tribute was also revealed on the Kop.

Making His Mark

In the tradition of Scottish defenders of the 1950s and sixties, Yeats was as tough as old boots.

He overcame rugged opponents, questionable pitches and a broken leg to sign semi-professional terms with Dundee United in 1957, helping the Tannadice outfit to promotion back to the top-tier of Scottish football.

So impressed was Shankly with Yeats that he splashed out £20,000 for the defender in 1961; handing his new man the ultimate accolade by immediately installing him as club captain.

“We were coming down the M6, with vice-chairman Sidney Reakes, who had a Rolls-Royce at the time, and me and Bill in the back. I was only 23 and didn’t know what to say,” Yeats would later recall. “Bill just turned round and said: ‘Ron, I want you to captain the side. You will be my eyes, my ears and my voice on that pitch.’ I thought to myself: ‘Bloody hell’. I did that for him – captain Liverpool for ten years. It was the best ten years of my career and my life.”

It was a move that would yield immediate dividends, with the Reds promoted back to the First Division after almost a decade in the second tier – Shankly attributing that success to Yeats and his fellow signing of 1961, Ian St John.

Champions of England

In less than three years, Liverpool went from Second Division also-rans to champions of England.

Yeats was a commanding presence during that fateful 1963/64 season, scoring his first goal for the club, and the winner, against Manchester United; that alone endeared him to the Anfield faithful.

But it was his physical approach that Liverpool fans loved about Yeats: you sense he would run through a brick wall for his teammates, and that was also manifested in his inspirational – and vocal – style of captaincy.

“You weren’t afraid to shout at us on the pitch,” St John recalled with a smile during a conversation with Yeats. “Not if I needed to,” the Scot retorted. “But there rarely was a need to shout – we were such a good team.”

The following season, Yeats had the privilege of climbing the famous steps at Wembley Stadium: Liverpool had won the FA Cup for the first time in their history. They needed extra-time to see of Leeds United, which led to the Scot’s infamous conversation with the Queen during the trophy presentation.

“I’m absolutely knackered!” he revealed, which raised a smile from the monarch.

We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Liverpool legend, Ron Yeats. In 1965, he became the first captain of Liverpool to lift the FA Cup. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/brnnQENhx7 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) September 7, 2024

More silverware was to follow, with Liverpool once again crowned First Division champions at the end of the 1965/66 season. They also had a chance of continental glory, but unfortunately lost in the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup final to Borussia Dortmund.

As the years ticked by, Yeats’ time as Liverpool captain came to an end. He moved down with the leagues as player, and manager, with Tranmere Rovers, as well as a stint with Barrow.

But so indelible was Yeats’ link with Liverpool, Kenny Dalglish invited his compatriot to return to the club as a scout in 1986 – a role he would fulfil for the next two decades.

Diving into the job with his trademark zeal, Yeats was responsible for finding a number of key players for Liverpool – not least Sami Hyypia, a central defender in his own mould, and legendary frontman John Aldridge.