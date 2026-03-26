The Egyptian King: Ranking Mo Salah Against Liverpool – and the Premier League’s All-Time Greats

It’s a day we all knew was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept.

Mo Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season. The Egyptian brings the curtain down on his nine-year Anfield career at the culmination of what has been a tough campaign for all involved at the club, but he leaves a legend nonetheless.

A club statement confirmed that Salah wanted to announce his decision prior to the end of the season to provide ‘transparency about his future’, while the club will ensure that one of their modern greats gets a fitting send-off.

“Hello everyone. Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season,” the 33-year-old declared. “Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit. I can’t explain it in words to anyone not part of this club. “Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life, I will be always one of you. The club will always be my home, to me and to my family. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

The Path to Greatness

Having ‘failed’ at Chelsea, Salah was a million miles from becoming an Anfield icon.

But a spell at Roma in 2016/17, which yielded 15 goals and numerous assists in 30 appearances, convinced recruitment head Michael Edwards to recommend Salah to Jurgen Klopp and the club’s hierarchy.

They agreed to fork out £36.5 million to sign the Egyptian in the summer of 2017, which has turned out to be a remarkable bargain.

You probably won’t need reminding of Salah’s exploits in a Liverpool shirt, but as an at-a-glance guide there’s been 255 goals and 119 assists in 435 appearances – with the scope to add more – plus a stack of trophies:

2x Premier League

Champions League

FA Cup

2x League Cup

Community Shield

UEFA Super Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

Aside from UEFA’s lower tier competitions, Salah has won literally everything English and continental football has to offer as a Liverpool player.

There’s been personal glory too, with Salah winning the Premier League Golden Boot trophy on four occasions, as well as being named in the Premier League Team of the Season four times. He’s won the Puskas Award too, and has been unlucky not to take home the Ballon d’Or at least once.

The accolades could keep on coming. It’s easier just to save time and describe Salah as one of Liverpool – and the Premier League’s – greatest ever players.

But is he the all-time best?

Ranking Salah Amongst Liverpool’s Best

There are both qualitative and quantitative ways to measure a player’s importance.

One of the best ways to examine the qualitative side is to listen to the opinions of other elite players. Andy Robertson took to Instagram to describe Salah:

“Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of.”

Jamie Carragher labelled Salah as a ‘world class, generational talent’, while noted journalist Henry Winter wrote: “Salah is more than a player. He transcends football.”

So what about the numbers?

Salah (255) is third on the list of all-time Liverpool goalscorers, behind Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346). But it’s worth noting that the Egyptian has got his goals during the Premier League era – and he’s not even a striker, lest we forget.

If he can conjure up one more assist between now and the end of the campaign, Salah will break Steven Gerrard’s record for most Premier League goals created.

Although the data for assists in the good old days is a little sketchy, by our math only Ian Rush has contributed more goal involvements for Liverpool FC than Salah.

It’s often considered bad taste to describe a present day player as an all-time great, but the numbers speak for themselves: Salah is simply one of the greatest ever to pull on the red shirt.

Ranking Salah Amongst the Premier League’s Best

It’s easy enough to look through the Premier League archives and determine the best players in the competition’s history simply by ranking them via goals, assists and/or total goal contributions.

But perhaps the most telling stat in Salah’s case is that since the start of the 2017/18 season until March 2026, he leads the Premier League in:

Goals

Assists

Chances Created From Open Play

If you were to describe Salah as the best Premier League player of the modern era, it would be very hard to challenge such a descriptor.

As far as the all-time Premier League rankings are concerned, Salah sits fourth for goals scored, seventh for assists created and first for combined goal involvements.

Indeed, he’s just one of three players – alongside Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney – to feature in the top ten of both the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorers and assist providers charts.

Is Salah the Premier League’s greatest ever player? That’s somewhat subjective. But what can’t be argued is that he’s right there at the forefront of the discussion.