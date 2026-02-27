Former Liverpool Star James Milner Breaks All-Time Premier League Appearances Record

When his long and illustrious playing career finally comes to an end, with which club will James Milner be most inextricably linked?

For many, it will be Liverpool. Milner made 230 Premier League appearances for the Reds, which gave him a serious leg-up in his bid to become the competition’s most capped player.

And that finally came to pass in February 2026, when Milner started for Brighton in a game against Brentford – his 654th Premier League appearance, which broke the previous record held by Gareth Barry.

At the age of 40 and out of contract in the summer, who can say how many more EPL games Milner will play. But no matter what, he’ll forever be remembered as a Premier League – and Liverpool – true great.

Milner’s Golden Years

The Yorkshireman had won Premier League titles with Manchester City in the past, but it was his stint at Liverpool in which Milner added considerable heft to his trophy cabinet.

Brendan Rodgers, citing a lack of title-winning experience in his squad, acquired Milner’s services on a free transfer in June 2015. He was immediately installed as vice-captain, and while not the marquee summer signing that Reds fans were hoping for, the then 29-year-old still brought plenty to the party.

It would be all change in October, when Jurgen Klopp replaced Rodgers as head coach, but Milner continued to make himself a key figure in the German’s squad – ending that 2015/16 campaign with 22 goal involvements in all competitions.

The Reds would lose to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League at the end of that season, but it was a portent of better things to come – Milner, despite now having turned 30, broke the record for most assists in a single Champions League campaign in 2017/18.

Enjoy every one of James Milner’s record-breaking assists in this season’s Champions League campaign 🤝 9️⃣ in total, more than any single player has managed in one season… James Milner, king of the Champions League assist 👑🅰️ pic.twitter.com/RwDO1hko1u — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 2, 2018

It wouldn’t be long before Klopp’s brand of heavy metal football began to improve Liverpool’s fortunes, and in the space of just two months Milner collected both his first Champions League winner’s medal – the Reds besting Tottenham in the 2019 final – and his maiden UEFA Super Cup win, with Chelsea despatched via a penalty shootout.

It was Milner’s versatility that made him such a vital part of Klopp’s squad. As well as his favoured central midfield role, ‘Milly’ was also deployed at right back, left back and on the wing.

It wasn’t something he enjoyed, but Milner – regarded as a top professional by many of the coaches and players he worked with – persevered.

And more reward would come with Liverpool’s first Premier League title, and his third, in 2019/20.

There was still time for Milner to win the FA Cup and League Cup with the Reds, completing the set of trophies, but after playing more than 300 times for Liverpool, he bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the 2022/23 season.

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And what a legend he was!

Who Has Made the Most Premier League Appearances for Liverpool?

Despite the longevity of his remarkable career, Milner *only* played 230 Premier League games for Liverpool – placing him just 18th on the club’s all-time list.

Five players have featured in 300 or more EPL games for the Reds, with Mo Salah – 307 and counting at the time of writing – having the power to add more.

Sami Hyypia (318) and Jordan Henderson (360) are in third and fourth on the list, behind two players that made more than 500 Premier League appearances in the red shirt.

Steven Gerrard (504) is one… can you guess the other?

It was, of course, Jamie Carragher, who played in 508 Premier League games for Liverpool.

Player Premier League Appearances Jamie Carragher 508 Steven Gerrard 504 Jordan Henderson 360 Sami Hyypia 318 Mo Salah 307

All-Time Premier League Appearances List

Carragher sits ninth on the list of all-time appearance makers in the Premier League.

Of course, Milner sits astride the list with 654* career appearances, while two other players with Liverpool connections make the top ten.

Emile Heskey made 516 Premier League appearances. Liverpool provided the most of those with 150, with Heskey landing an array of trophies – the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup – in his five or so years at Anfield.

Fifth on the all-time list is David James, who played in 572 Premier League games for Liverpool, Portsmouth, Manchester City, Aston Villa and West Ham.

Some 214 of those came for the Reds, largely in a team that somewhat underachieved – the Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes era should have yielded more trophies than it did, arguably.

All told, a solitary League Cup win in 1995 was all James had to show for his time at the club, alongside two selections in the PFA Team of the Year.