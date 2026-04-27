Liverpool Fixtures on TV in May: Old Trafford Visit to Start Busy Month of Live Games

Liverpool came into the 2025/26 season with high hopes, having won the Premier League title by a clear 10 points in Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge. They made a fast start, too, winning their first five league matches on the spin, although often leaving things very late in the day.

The Reds’ form deserted them after that, however, as they then lost six of their next seven games in the Premier League, effectively scuppering their title defence before the end of November.

Mixed form has dogged Slot’s men for much of the season on the domestic front, and they are now battling to even qualify for next season’s Champions League. They were knocked out of the League Cup by Crystal Palace in the fourth round, while Manchester City got the better of them in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. There was some respite on the continent, at least, where Slot’s men performed well enough to finish third in the league phase of the Champions League. After overcoming Galatasaray in the round of 16, they face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the quarters, and lost 2-0 both home and away, exiting 4-0 on aggregate.

As such, the only games Liverpool have during May are in the Premier League. Despite there being five Champions League places up for grabs, it could still be a real battle for the Reds to secure their position at Europe’s top table for next season. A tough away day at Manchester United kicks off the month, before Chelsea (who recently sacked their manager, Liam Rosenior) visit Anfield. Another tricky-looking match is next as the Reds visit Aston Villa, before finishing off with a home game against Brentford.

Note that at the time of writing, the TV schedules for the final two fixtures of the Premier League season have not been finalised. Whether Liverpool’s matches are selected will largely depend on whether they are still battling for anything, though Reds fans will hope they’ll have secured Champions League qualification before the final day of the campaign.

Manchester United v Liverpool, Premier League

When to watch: 15:30 on Sunday 3rd May 2026

15:30 on Sunday 3rd May 2026 Where to watch: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

When Manchester United visited Anfield back in October 2025, it was right in the middle of Liverpool’s bad spell. As such, the Red Devils left with all three points after a 2-1 victory, even though they weren’t exactly flying at the time. This time around, United are above Liverpool in the league table and will go into the game as favourites at Old Trafford now Michael Carrick has the team performing well.

If Liverpool get the win in Manchester, they would go some way towards securing Champions League football, and they’d give themselves a fighting chance of finishing above United too. Both those motivating factors should make this a fascinating and high-energy encounter.

Liverpool v Chelsea, Premier League

When to watch: 12:30 on Saturday 9th May 2026

12:30 on Saturday 9th May 2026 Where to watch: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max

Now Rosenior has been ushered out of Chelsea, it’s difficult to predict what kind of performance the Blues are likely to muster in this one. It really could go either way. But while Chelsea have been appalling of late, Liverpool have been building up a head of steam, particularly with their Merseyside derby win at Everton, so we would have to fancy the home side here.

Chelsea are not out of the hunt for the Champions League places, but the Reds could extinguish any remaining hope with a decent win here. This could be an intriguing match for the neutrals, to say the least.

Aston Villa v Liverpool, Premier League

When to watch: TBC

TBC Where to watch: TBC

At the time of writing, Aston Villa are also above Liverpool in the table, so this is effectively another Champions League qualification six-pointer. Slot’s men won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Anfield back in November, their first league win after four straight defeats at the time. Both sides will clearly be eager to cement their position in the top five and to finish as high up the table as possible. As with the Chelsea game, the neutrals are sure to enjoy this one, possibly more than fans of either of the sides competing.

Liverpool v Brentford, Premier League

When to watch: TBC

TBC Where to watch: TBC

Liverpool will be going all out for revenge in their final game of the season after Brentford beat the Reds back in October. Depending on how results pan out prior to this one, Brentford might have forced their way into the Champions League equation, and it might even be a straight shoot-out for fifth place. That would certainly add a bit of spice to proceedings, although Reds fans would much prefer to be home and hosed by this point and have already guaranteed their Champions League spot.