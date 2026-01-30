Liverpool FC Break European Attendance Record in 6-0 Demolition of Qarabag

Although it doesn’t stand out as a particularly important fixture on paper, Liverpool’s Champions League date with Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag in January 2026 was significant.

The Reds needed at least a point to secure their automatic passage into the knockout phase of the competition – defeat could have seen forced to win a play-off game to proceed to the last 16.

Thankfully, the fans needn’t have worried, as a quickfire double from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz set the tone for a 6-0 demolition job.

There is just something about these big European nights that brings the best out of Liverpool Football Club. And that was in evidence again during the Qarabag contest, where a record crowd was in attendance to vociferously cheer their heroes on in a must-win encounter.

What is Liverpool’s Record Attendance in European Football?

The expansion of Anfield, which was finally completed in 2024, has opened the door to bigger crowds at the venue.

The official capacity is now a shade over 60,000, which has been tested multiple times already, but was maxed out for the first time for a continental game in that hammering of Qarabag in January 2026.

The attendance was 60,043, who all got to see a vintage Reds display in which Virgil van Dijk, almost bizarrely, became the first centre back in history to provide three assists in a Champions League game.

That was actually the second time during the 2025/26 campaign that Liverpool’s European attendance record had been broken, with the Champions League contest against Real Madrid in November 2024 drawing a crowd of 59,916.

What is Liverpool’s Record Attendance at Anfield?

The expansion to the Anfield Road Stand has provided Liverpool with opportunities to break their own attendance record.

So while that victory over Qarabag was the scene of the Reds’ record attendance in a continental game at Anfield, the actual milestone for the largest crowd at the venue is higher than that.

In terms of league football, a new high mark was set on January 25, 2025, when Ipswich Town were welcomed to Merseyside.

The official attendance that day was 60,420, and those in attendance – in the Liverpool-supporting sections, at least – were treated to a vintage display as the Reds ran out 4-1 winners, with Cody Gakpo netting twice.

But to answer the original question in the title of this section, you actually have to go back to find Liverpool’s record attendance at Anfield – way, way back, in fact.

That came in February 1952, when the Reds welcomed Wolves north. Somehow, an incredible 61,905 people crammed into Anfield that day – an era, of course, when standing was allowed on the terraces.

Making It Pay

According to Deloitte’s influential Football Money League, Liverpool became the highest earning English football club – in terms of revenue – in 2025… the first time in history that the Reds have outearned their rivals.

The Reds generated a healthy £702 million in revenue, which puts them top of the Premier League earners and fifth globally behind Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG.

Rank Club Revenue (2024/25) 1 Real Madrid £975m 2 Barcelona £819m 3 Bayern Munich £723m 4 PSG £703m 5 Liverpool £702m 6 Manchester City £697m 7 Arsenal £690m 8 Manchester United £666m 9 Tottenham £565m 10 Chelsea £491m

Some of that commercial accomplishment can be attributed to the expansion of Anfield, which allows for more money to be made on matchdays, alongside the team’s own successes during the 2024/25 season, which resulted in another Premier League title win.

But there’s another revenue stream that has been vital too: concerts and entertainment.

Over the past couple of years, Anfield has welcomed the likes of Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones, which has helped to generate millions in additional revenue without damaging the playing surface – most of these big-ticket gigs have been held in the summer months.

In fact, Taylor Swift claimed in 2024 that she had broken the Anfield attendance record – and she did, sort of.

It turns out that the 52,000 that turned up to watch the Blank Space singer across three nights was the highest attendance for a non-football event at Anfield – not, as Swift had erroneously claimed, the biggest crowd ever witnessed at the stadium.

But Swifties, in their own way, have contributed to Liverpool FC’s commanding financial position – as confirmed by football finance expert Kieran Maguire.