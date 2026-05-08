Analysing the Price of a Liverpool Season Ticket… And How They Compare to Other Premier League Clubs

If you watched Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in April 2026, you might have been perplexed by the fan protest that took place inside Anfield.

After 13 minutes of play, a number of supporters around the venue brandished an oversized yellow card.

It wasn’t a protest against the standard of refereeing. Instead, Liverpool fans wanted to make their feelings visibly clear about proposed ticket price increases that the club’s owners plan to implement.

In addition to the yellow cards, a huge newspaper-style banner was also held up, depicting Fenway Sports Group leader John Henry with his fingers in his ears – ‘listen to the fans, don’t kill the Kop’ was the defiant message.

Fenway have claimed that matchday operating costs at Anfield have increased by 85%, hence the need for the price increase. But supporters’ groups argue that the rate rise will lock out the most loyal of fans.

“This is about the future of Liverpool Football Club and who gets to be part of it. Locking in three years of price rises removes accountability and sets a dangerous precedent – not just here, but across the Premier League,” a campaign spokesperson commented.

So how does the cost of Liverpool season and matchday tickets stack up against other EPL clubs?

How Much Does a Liverpool Season Ticket Cost?

It was revealed in March that season ticket prices were to rise as of the 2026/27 season and for the subsequent years.

The club tried to hide the bad news in an article headed ‘more fans to access young adult discount’, but those that read the finer print soon realised that for most supporters, season tickets were to be increased in price for each of the next three years.

The club confirmed that the rise would be linked to the annual rate of inflation, detailed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in the January of that particular year. It would be capped at 5%, but in theory that means that Liverpool season tickets could still rise by up to 15% over the next three seasons.

For the 2026/27 campaign, adult season tickets will rise between £21.50 and £27 – as confirmed by the CPI inflation calculation in January 2026.

Other ticketing tiers, including junior and senior concessions, have been frozen, while the age limit for the young adult concession has been increased from 21 to 24.

Club officials have blamed the price increase for adults on the ‘highly competitive environment it operates within, as it continues to invest on and off the pitch, and rising costs across the club that are outside of its control.’

Of course, the vast majority of Liverpool fans fall into the adult age bracket, so the increase cost of season tickets will be felt by most.

In 2025/26, supporters could pay between £713 and £904 for a season ticket, depending on which stand was chosen and the ‘quality’ of the view – The Kop remains the cheapest area of Anfield, with the Main Stand the most expensive.

For 2026/27, that will rise to a minimum of £734.50 for a seat in The Kop, with all of the other areas of the ground increasing by approximately £25 as well.

How Do Liverpool Ticket Prices Compare to Other Premier League Clubs?

Given the quality of their football and that they are routinely battling it out for the title or a top four finish, you would expect Liverpool’s season ticket prices to be amongst the most expensive in the Premier League.

And they are… although season tickets at Anfield are only the fifth most pricey in the EPL heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Leading the way are three London clubs, who no doubt have added a ‘capital weighting’ to their season ticket prices.

#1 – Arsenal (£967)

#2 – Chelsea (£880)

#3 – Tottenham (£856)

Remember, this is each club’s cheapest season ticket price. The three mentioned above are at least £120 more expensive than Liverpool, although of course Tottenham’s season ticket price will surely have to be reduced if they are relegated to the Championship.

Taking into account geographical and socio-economic differences, it would be hard to argue that Liverpool’s season tickets aren’t a fair price, as it stands.

Aston Villa’s cheapest season ticket is £804, so the Reds also stand out as being more affordable than the Midlanders.

A season’s pass for Everton fans weighs in at £640, while the cheapest season ticket in 2026/27 – believe it or not – could be at potential champions Manchester City.

Their most economical ticket is £425, with only West Ham charging less at £345. But, if the Hammers are relegated, then that would leave only the trio promoted from the Championship as challengers to the Cityzens’ affordability crown.