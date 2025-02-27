The Reason Why Trent Alexander Arnold Wears 66… And Other Liverpool Squad Numbers Explained

The number 66 will forever be indelibly ingrained in the fabric of English football: 1966 being the year that England won their first – and, so far, only – World Cup.

It would be fair to assume that a commemoration of that golden tournament would be the reason that Trent Alexander Arnold wears the number 66 squad number on the back of his shirt at Liverpool.

But you’d be wrong. In fact, the reason for TAA’s digits are almost wholly random.

The architect was the club’s kit management coordinator, Lee Radcliffe, who, in a varied role, decides which numbers youth graduates wear when they ascend to the first team picture at Anfield.

As Radcliffe explains, the club doesn’t want to give their young guns a low number; it can, with certain individuals, create an air of ‘I’ve made it’ braggadocio.

So they are generally assigned higher numbers at random… and, in Trent’s case, 66 were the digits that were selected for him. As an academy graduate becomes established within the first team squad, they have the opportunity to swap their fledgling squad number with something more befitting their status.

But Trent will not be moved. He likes 66 and he’s sticking with it.

Radcliffe believes it’s a sign of Alexander Arnold’s relaxed persona.

“I think he’s that laidback that he’s obviously been given the number and thought, ‘Yeah, that’ll do me. I’ll keep that’, and not realised how iconic it’s become over the years,” he said. “When you see him now lifting trophies and celebrating with number 66 on the back, it’s a weird feeling and I can’t really describe it. It’s weird to see such a high number and for someone to be happy with it!”

Of course, the right back isn’t the only player to have worn an unusual squad number on the back of their Liverpool shirt…

Mario Balotelli – 45

Strikers can be an egotistical bunch. And with nine being the traditional number for a frontman – but only one player able to wear it – it can lead to conflict between teammates.

When Mario Balotelli joined Inter Milan’s first team squad in 2007, he was rather miffed to find that the number nine had been taken. And so, ingeniously, he decided to wear 45 instead.

Why? Because 4 + 5 = 9, of course.

It made sense to Balotelli anyway, who also wore the digits at Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool, claiming that they ‘bring me luck’.

Ryan Gravenberch – 38

From numbers four and six to eight – the digit favoured by our own Steven Gerrard, the best technical midfielders have generally opted for simplicity in their choice of squad number; basing their selection on their heroes past.

But not Ryan Gravenberch, who likes to do things his own way.

As he made his way through the Ajax ranks as a young pro, the Dutchman was presented with his first-ever first-team shirt: which featured his first professional squad number of 38.

Like Trent, there’s a certain sentimentality to these moments. And so 38 has stuck to Gravenberch’s back, metaphorically speaking, at Ajax before he claimed the number again at Bayern Munich and, latterly, at Liverpool.

“My decision for 38 was because I made my debut in Ajax with 38,” the midfielder revealed. “When I went to Bayern, I chose also 38 because I have something special with that number because I made my debut [wearing it]. I think I will keep wearing 38 for, I think, all my life.”

Who knew that these footballers could feel so romantically about random two-digit numbers…

Lucky Number 13

In some cultures, 13 is a lucky number. In others, it’s anything but. And out on the football pitch? Generally, it has been avoided like the plague.

However, a whole gamut of Liverpool players have taken to the turf at Anfield wearing the number 13 – including a number of goalkeepers, who you would think would be as keen as anyone to avoid a bout of bad luck.

Alisson, as Liverpool’s first choice shot stopper, has been bestowed the honour of the classic number one. But in his first season at the club back in 2018/19, he found himself behind Loris Karius in the pecking order… with the German handed the ‘one’ accordingly.

Having to choose an alternative, the Brazilian opted for the lowest available number… hence why he plumped for 13.

“It was the number going spare and the number I chose,” Alisson recalls. “It’s an unlucky number in Brazil as well, but I’m not superstitious.”

A host of other Liverpool keepers, from Adrian and Alex Manninger to David James and Tony Warner, have also worn 13, as have outfield players like Karl-Heinz Riedle, Anthony Le Tallec and Danny Murphy.