Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips (24/04/21) – Reds to Put European Super League Woes Behind Them

Given the monumental furore that greeted the despicable European Super League announcement on Sunday, Liverpool’s game 24 hours later against Leeds United was always likely to be something of a sideshow. The Reds were made to be something of a scapegoat for the whole charade, with Leeds’ ‘Earn It’ t-shirt stitch-up during the warm-up humiliating Jurgen Klopp – a man who has said on numerous occasions that he is vehemently against any kind of breakaway pact.

In the end, a game that would have been played in front of a thunderous atmosphere if fans had been allowed in became something of a damp squib, and the 1-1 draw was a fair outcome given the fumblings of two sides that huffed and puffed throughout.

Liverpool certainly got off to a fast start and dominated the early proceedings, and they finally got the reward for their efforts when Trent Alexander-Arnold broke through the Leeds ranks, drew their goalkeeper Illan Meslier out and squared for Sadio Mane to tap home.

Other chances came, including a gilt-edged opportunity for Bobby Firmino, and as the old cliché goes a 1-0 lead in football is always a dangerous lead – particularly when Mo Salah and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain failed to kill the game off when well placed.

And, as has been customary for the Reds this term, there was always likely to be a kick in the teeth and so it proved – Diego Llorente was given the freedom of Yorkshire to nod home an 87th minute equaliser.

That was two more points lost this term from a winning position, and despite 24 hours to forget Klopp was fairly pragmatic after the match. “We played a really good game in the first half, a really good game,” he said. “We caused them a lot of problems, scored a wonderful goal [and] could have scored others, should have scored in the second half with the counter-attacks – didn’t do that and then you keep the game open.”

Two points behind Chelsea in fourth place, Saturday’s game with Newcastle has the look and feel of a must-win clash.

Liverpool Team News

Of the changes that Klopp made to his starting eleven for the Leeds game, Mo Salah was rested and Nat Phillips was suffering from a minor hamstring injury – Fabinho dropped back into defence to cover.

The expectation is that Phillips will start against Newcastle if he is fit enough to, with Fabinho restored in midfield.

The game against a defence-orientated Magpies will be the perfect opportunity to deploy the rarely-used 4-2-3-1 system, which will get more attacking players onto the pitch – that will help the Reds to break down Steve Bruce’s stubborn outfit.

As such, don’t be surprised if messrs Salah, Mane, Firmino and Diogo Jota all start as Klopp seeks a wholly vital three points.

Newcastle United Form

By hook or by crook, Newcastle United are edging towards Premier League safety.

Eight points clear of the dropzone, every point counts now for Bruce and his team and so you can expect a defensive and full-blooded performance from his side on Saturday.

They’ve actually only lost one of their last seven Premier League games, with handy draws against the likes of Tottenham, Wolves and Aston Villa showing their ability to get something from games even when they don’t necessarily deserve to.

Newcastle actually come into this encounter with two wins on the spin. They defeated Burnley 2-1 on the back of an excellent second half performance, and then they saw off a late West Ham fightback to complete an outstanding 3-2 victory.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

It’s not exactly the same kind of performance level as the title-winning campaign, but Liverpool’s mini formline of W3 D1 L0 on domestic duty suggests that confidence is returning.

Newcastle are in decent form themselves, but the way Liverpool have been playing lately suggests that a big win is just around the corner – the Magpies could be the recipient if they sit deep at Anfield and don’t engage the Reds.

Anyone that regularly bets on Liverpool will know just how difficult they have been to judge this term, but with the European Super League debacle behind them the Reds can now focus on scoring goals, winning points and hopefully claiming a top-four finish.

Newcastle will be happy with a 0-0 draw here, make no mistake, but the xG data suggests that they are there for the taking and that Liverpool will, at some point, demolish an opponent.

That really could happen here, and perhaps the best way for punters to get involved is to back the Liverpool Win and Over 2.5 Goals double at the 8/11 mark.