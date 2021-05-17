Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips (19/05/21) – Can Anything Stop High Flying Reds?

Football’s enduring popularity owes plenty to its complete unpredictability and its penchant for creating jaw-on-the-floor moments.

Another moment for the archives was created on Sunday when Liverpool, locked at 1-1 with West Brom and needing a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive, won a corner in the 95th minute.

Goalkeeper Alisson lolloped forward more in hope than expectation, and to the surprise of absolutely everybody he climbed highest to power home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner with a textbook header.

There was a stunned silence – there were no fans present, of course, but even the players were shocked into a stupor at the unlikely scenario that unfolded.

It was an extraordinary end to an entertaining but fairly ordinary game by all accounts. The Baggies had taken the lead thanks to a precise finish from Hal Robson-Kanu in the 15th minute, but the Reds didn’t have to wait too long for an equaliser as a defensive mix-up allowed Mo Salah to curl home a sumptuous leveller.

It looked likely that Liverpool would pull away from there, especially with chances being created thick and fast – Bobby Firmino striking the woodwork and Sadio Mane having a goal ruled out for offside.

But as time ticked by, that all-important second remained elusive….until Alisson’s incredible moment in injury time – he became the first goalkeeper to ever score a competitive goal for Liverpool in well over a century.

That astonishing conclusion meant that the Reds moved within one point of Chelsea and three of Leicester – that pair will collide on Tuesday evening.

So it’s advantage Liverpool in the race for the top four….although it will count for nothing if they don’t overcome Burnley themselves on Wednesday.

The last word should go to Alisson, who gave an emotional interview after the game and paid respects to his father, who died at the age of 57 earlier this year. “I hope he was here to see it, I’m sure he is celebrating with God at his side,” the Brazilian said. “Hopefully I don’t have to come up too many times to score goals!”

Liverpool Team News

In amongst the mania of Sunday’s game, it’s easy to forget that Jurgen Klopp had announced that Diogo Jota will miss the rest of the season through injury – a big blow really considering how well he has settled into life on Merseyside.

Ozan Kabak may have played his last game for Liverpool too – his muscle injury will likely prevent him from taking to the field again this term.

The update from Klopp – “from the long-term injured, and unfortunately Ozan is a long-term, nobody is coming back I don’t think” – suggests that there will be no surprises from here on in, and so the starting eleven against West Brom will perhaps remain in situ for the remainder of the campaign.

There’s one possible exception – Curtis Jones came in for Gini Wijnaldum on Sunday, and the Dutchman might have been expected to return but for his petulant response to Alisson’s last gasp heroics.

Burnley Form

With their Premier League survival now mathematically confirmed, Burnley have performed like a team with the pressure off, i.e. a mix of excellent and poor showings.

Outstanding against Wolves (4-0) and stout against Fulham (2-0), the Clarets were abject in defeat to Leeds (0-4) and fairly below-par against West Ham (1-2) as well.

Injuries haven’t exactly helped their cause, but you sense that Burnley are looking forward to the end of the season – not that taskmaster Sean Dyche will let their energy levels drop.

Don’t forget too that around 4,000 fans will be allowed inside Turf Moor for this game – another added dynamic to consider.

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips

It will be brilliant to have fans back inside the stadium for the final two weeks of the Premier League campaign, although whether a home support of 3,500 can make a vociferous difference remains to be seen.

If all things are considered equal, Liverpool – with six wins in their last eight league outings – have to be a strong favourite to overcome a game but inconsistent Clarets.

Of course, the market reflects that fact – the Reds are 2/9 to prevail – and so inspiration will have to be sought elsewhere.

And so we return to a scene of success on Sunday – Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score at 6/4. Burnley have found the net in five of their last six games, and doubts remain about Phillips-Williams as a central defensive partnership.