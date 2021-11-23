Liverpool vs FC Porto Betting Tips (24/11/21) – Dead Rubber Game Makes Reds Vulnerable to Shock Defeat

It would be fair to say that Liverpool surpassed their expectations – and Arsenal grossly underperformed their own – in the 4-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds looked back to their best following the humbling at West Ham prior to the break, and they were good value in a win that was every bit as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

It was all rather perplexing, really, given the improved results from the Gunners of late, and while they didn’t perform disastrously they simply did not do enough to trouble Virgil van Dijk and co – the Dutchman delivering the proverbial ‘pipe and slipper’ performance.

Arsenal were indebted to their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for keeping the scoreline from becoming too embarrassing, and indeed he made a trio of top notch first half saves from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Mo Salah to keep the game competitive for the first 38 minutes.

But then the breakthrough came….and in surprisingly simple fashion. Alexander-Arnold hoisted a free kick into the penalty area, and the ball simply landed on the unopposed head of Sadio Mane – he made no mistake from about ten yards out.

Other than a near dust-up between Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, the first period was a rather tame affair, but the second half allowed Liverpool to really flex their muscles. Diogo Jota seized on an error by Nuno Tavares before showing incredible composure to roll one tackle and then deceive Ramsdale before firing home.

The Reds were 3-0 up after 72 minutes when Salah slotted home easily from Mane’s cross, before the rout was completed in the 77th minute when Alexander-Arnold’s sumptuous pass was finished by substitute Takumi Minamino.

Given the injury-ravaged nature of his squad, Klopp would have been delighted with the three points – he’ll be hoping to continue those good vibes against FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool Team News

But what sort of starting eleven will Klopp field? The Reds are confirmed as the winners of Group B already, and while the manager is a stickler for being serious and competitive even in dead rubber games, surely he will take the chance to make wholesale changes here.

Firmino, Gomez, Jones and Elliott are definitely out, while James Milner and Naby Keita seem to be 50/50 at best with their respective injuries. Andy Robertson and Divock Origi might be fit to play, but is there any point taking the risk?

Jota has also now picked up a knock to his knee, and so the sensible approach from Klopp would be to make considerable rotations – as many as nine could be in the offing.

The manager could field Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, Conor Bradley at right back, Kostas Tsimikas on the left and Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips in the middle of defence.

Jordan Henderson could feature – he only played 15 minutes against the Gunners, and he may share half a game with Thiago, who is just returning to full fitness. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could continue in midfield, with promising Tyler Morton handed a start in the middle too.

In attack, we expect Minamino to get a game alongside Kaide Gordon – Salah may be pressed into action alongside them.

FC Porto Form

This is a huge game for Porto, who sit in fifth place in Group B but just one point ahead of Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese outfit will want a cushion for when they host the Spanish champions in the final round of matches, and that might necessitate victory at Anfield – they may just sense their chance of an upset.

Their form in the Champions League has not been stellar, but they top the Portuguese Primeira Liga with an unbeaten run of nine wins and two draws, and so confidence will not be in short supply.

Liverpool vs FC Porto Betting Tips

The bookmakers have priced into their odds the likelihood of wholesale Liverpool changes – 19/20 on the hosts is an excellent price in other circumstances.

But there could be plenty of youth and inexperience on show for the Reds, and perhaps the even money about Porto winning or drawing this game is the better end of the deal.

Fans of such things can score nearly 8/1 on Minamino finding the net at anytime, and it seems a certainty that the Japanese ace will start given the injury woes in the squad.