Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips (11/03/23) – Can Rampant Reds Go Again?

To describe Liverpool’s 7-0 humiliation of Manchester United on Sunday would be perhaps the understatement of the season. The draw was one of the best-backed betting markets before kick-off, and yet the Reds slowly demolished ideas of a stalemate with a vintage second-half performance.

There can’t be many 7-0 scorelines in professional football where it’s 1-0 at half-time, but Liverpool found themselves just a solitary goal to the good at the break thanks to Cody Gakpo’s clever touch and finish.

A tough second half ahead? Not a bit of it.

It took just two minutes of the second period for Liverpool to double their lead. Harvey Elliott fired a speculative cross into the box and Darwin Nunez showed incredible reactions to divert the speeding bullet into the corner of the net with his head.

United pressed hard to reduce their arrears….and were caught out by a rapid-fire Liverpool counter-attack in the 50th minute. Their corner was cleared as far as Gakpo, who raced forward, exchanged passes with Mo Salah before dinking over David de Gea.

Salah would finish the game with two goals and a brace of assists. The Egyptian found the net in the 66th minute after another smart counter-attack, and his second – Liverpool’s sixth – saw him move clear of Robbie Fowler as Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer.

In-between time there was another headed goal from Nunez as United completely capitulated, before substitute Bobby Firmino added the icing to an already delicious cake when he tapped home a magnificent seventh from close range.

It was Liverpool’s fourth win in five Premier League games and their fifth consecutive clean sheet into the bargain. All of which sets them up rather nicely for Saturday’s lunchtime trip to Bournemouth….

Liverpool Team News

It seems unthinkable that Jurgen Klopp would want to change the eleven that defeated United so handsomely on Sunday.

He may have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, but having all-but declared the tie over following the 2-5 defeat in the first leg, Klopp may have concluded that finishing fourth in the Premier League table may be his best route to next season’s edition of the UCL.

With that in mind, we expect an unchanged side from Sunday. That’s somewhat harsh on Stefan Bajcetic, who has been excellent this term at times, but Fabinho looked back to his destructive best in midfield on Sunday.

The good news is that the likes of Thiago, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita could return from injury against Real Madrid next week.

Bournemouth Form

Bournemouth remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, but they’re somewhat better than that lowly status implies.

They should have beaten title contenders Arsenal last time out – defeat was unforgivable after leading 2-0 and then 2-1 with less than 30 minutes to play.

A loss to Manchester City prior to that was acceptable enough, while a win at Wolves and points taken against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest shows the Cherries haven’t given up without a fight just yet.

As impressive was the 0-1 loss to Brighton. The Seagulls are one of the best teams in the Premier League right now, and Bournemouth kept them to 0-0 for 87 minutes before a late goal broke their hearts and undid all their hard work.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

It would be wrong to think that Liverpool will romp to victory on the south coast.

A tricky opponent, allied to a wet and windy weather forecast, suggests that the Reds will have to be on point to take all three points back to Merseyside.

But the fact that Bournemouth conceded three against Arsenal and four against Man City – remember, Liverpool’s attacking play haven’t been an issue this term – suggests that quotes of 4/9 about a Reds victory on Saturday are fair enough.

The most likely routes to betting success from this game can be predicated on the fact that Liverpool are likely to score two or more goals, based upon the evidence of both teams’ performances of late.

That is priced at 4/9 so is unbackable in itself, but can form part of a Bet Builder style treble: Liverpool to win, score over 1.5 goals and to score in each half at 5/4 implies that the odds supplied are not the best value, however all three outcomes seem more than plausible.

And how about Gakpo to score anytime at 7/4? He has certainly found his form in front of goal of late.