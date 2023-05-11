Leicester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips (15/05/23) – Reds Fully Focused on Top Four Fight

The goals didn’t flow as expected, but Liverpool won’t care as they racked up a sixth straight Premier League victory with a 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday. There was a double cause for celebration for Mo Salah, who notched his 100th Liverpool goal at Anfield – it wasn’t his most aesthetically-pleasing, but his bundled effort in the 13th minute was enough to see off the gutsy Brentford.

That was the first and only real moment of note throughout, with Bryan Mbeumo having a ‘goal’ chalked off by VAR for the visitors after the assistant referee missed the initial offside.

The Bees conjured just three shots on the Liverpool goal from inside the Reds’ penalty area as the hosts showed a new-found defensive solidity, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo conjured decent opportunities to extend their side’s lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was once again majestic in his free role from right back, and he too might have added his name to the scoresheet but for a fine save from Brentford’s David Raya.

It was a fairly tame contest in what was a highly-charged atmosphere as some supporters made their feelings about the King’s coronation heard, but at this point of this season it’s all about racking up the wins – a habit that Liverpool have become rather familiar with of late.

They now sit just one point behind Manchester United, who of course have a game in hand. However, they have lost their last two against West Ham and Brighton, so there should be no sense of abandonment just yet from the Reds.

With a trio of agreeable fixtures to come, it’s not entirely impossible that Liverpool will put nine more points on their tally by the end of the season. But those games still need winning, and first up is the trip to relegation-haunted Leicester on Monday evening.

Liverpool Team News

With so many first-class forwards in his squad, Jurgen Klopp has a headache trying to fit them all into his plans.

He found a solution, of sorts, against Brentford with Gakpo playing as a right-sided midfielder, swapping positions at will with Alexander-Arnold.

Did it work? Maybe, maybe not, but up against a Leicester side that simply has to win you would expect Klopp to take a somewhat more pragmatic approach.

So Jordan Henderson may come back into the starting eleven in place of Gakpo, with Diogo Jota in attack alongside Salah and Luis Diaz, who enjoyed putting his feet up for the most part a the weekend.

With no new injury worries to consider, Klopp can retain Fabinho and Curtis Jones in midfield alongside his first-choice defensive quartet as he eyes another three points in the Midlands.

Leicester City Form

You have to feel a little sorry for Leicester.

When they beat Wolves 2-1 a few weeks ago, they looked destined to avoid relegation. And since then, their xG for column has read 2.34, 3.06 and 3.27….and they haven’t won a single game.

That identifies how could they are going forward but also how poor they are defensively too; 1-1 and 2-2 draws with Leeds and Everton saw them ship a combined 5.43 of xG themselves, before they were defeated 3-5 last time out against Fulham.

The Foxes are on borrowed time in the Premier League – they might need to beat Liverpool in order to stave off relegation.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool have improved defensively in recent weeks, but their rearguard will need to be on the ball against a Leicester side that will throw the metaphorical kitchen sink at them.

At the other end of the pitch, it seems almost inevitable that the Reds will create a hatful of goalscoring chances – Leicester’s recent xG and goals conceded confirms as much – so once more we’re tailing goals as our jumping off point here.

There’s 4/5 about Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals, which is more than fair, and a meaty 6/5 about Over 3.5 Goals – given the predicament of Leicester and the prospect of a top-four finish for Liverpool, both seem plausible.

We were surprised to see quotes of 6/5 readily available about Over 1.5 Goals in the first half – neither of these sides seems to tiptoe out of the blocks, and if you’ve got a fast finger you will want to tuck into the Anytime Goalscorer market when Liverpool’s front three is confirmed: you could get 13/10 about Jota and 15/8 about Diaz.