Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tips (03/05/23) – Goal-Hungry Reds Knocking On the Top Four Door

In our preview of the game, we’d mentioned that Tottenham’s habit of getting off to a slow start was an area that Liverpool could look to exploit. But even we were surprised that the Reds romped into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes! A week after they found themselves 0-5 down to Newcastle after just 20 minutes, Spurs were in a similarly hopeless predicament at Anfield as Liverpool came out of the blocks sharply.

Curtis Jones continued his recent renaissance by opening the scoring after just three minutes as he connected with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, before the lead was doubled just two minutes later – Luis Diaz, making a somewhat surprising start on the left flank, notched his first goal since October following another smart cross, this time from Mo Salah.

The Egyptian himself made it three in the 15th minute, ending his poor run from the penalty spot after Cody Gakpo had been bulldozed by Sergio Romero.

Liverpool 3, Tottenham 0. Game over….right!?

Not exactly. Harry Kane pulled one back before half-time after Son Heung-min had failed to convert a good chance, before Spurs returned for the second period as a new animal altogether.

Son and Romero both struck the woodwork, before the South Korean found himself in the clear to slot past Alisson and set up a blockbuster final 15 minutes or so.

Former Everton striker Richarlison celebrated what he thought was a late equaliser in front of the baying Liverpool crowd in injury time, but there was still time for a late twist: Diogo Jota making the most of a defensive error from Lucas Moura to send the Anfield faithful wild in the 94th minute of a helter-skelter contest.

So fraught were the celebrations that Jurgen Klopp appeared to pull a hamstring as he raced along the touchline, and whether the final result will mean anything or not in Liverpool’s unlikely pursuit of a top-four finish, the passion to finish the season as strongly as possible was there for all to see.

The action returns to Anfield on Wednesday evening, with the Reds welcoming Fulham to Merseyside.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp made a couple of surprising changes for Sunday’s game, bringing in Diaz and Harvey Elliott for Jota and Jordan Henderson.

It will be interesting to see how Klopp shuffles his deck on Wednesday, with Diaz’s looking sharp during his 63-minute cameo and Jota again on the scoresheet. Gakpo may be the one that’s forced to make way.

Elliott perhaps didn’t have his best of games but then neither did Henderson, who replaced him on the hour mark, so perhaps it’s the former that will get the nod with eye on developing his talents ahead of next season.

Otherwise, it’s as you were as the Reds look to make it five wins on the spin.

Fulham Form

After a fine start to the season, the wheels are threatening to come off at Fulham.

The Cottagers have lost six of their last eight Premier League games, conceding two or more goals in a quartet of those defeats.

They’ve beaten Everton and Leeds in amongst that run, as they would be expected to, but defeats against the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa suggest that an in-form Liverpool should have too much for the Londoners on Wednesday.

Liverpool v Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham have been outdone on the xG count in each of their last six games, suggesting an element of fortune in those wins over Everton and Leeds.

Indeed, the quality of chances they are yielding – they’ve yielded 1.50 xG or more in four of their last six – suggests they are finding defending a chore at the moment. Against a Liverpool side that has scored 17 goals in their last five Premier League outings, that does not bode well.

So we have to expect a comfortable Liverpool victory on Wednesday. Making that count with the bookmakers, however, is a tough job given that the Reds are as short as 1/5 to prevail.

An Asian handicap line of -1.50 at 7/10 will see punters prevail if the Reds win by two goals or more, which seems fair, and there could even be a slither of value in Over 3.5 Goals at 4/5.

There’s some short prices abounding in the anytime goalscorer market, but the 17/10 about Luis Diaz seems fair given how sharp he looked on Sunday.