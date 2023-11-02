Which Liverpool Star Has Won the Most Premier League Player of the Month Awards?

It’s always nice to get the recognition of your peers no matter what your chosen vocation.

For Premier League footballers, being nominated for the Player of the Month award is a happy thing – they have been recognised as the standout players in arguably the best domestic competition on the planet, which is no mean feat.

As you would expect, there’s been no shortage of Liverpool players nominated for Premier League Player of the Month since the division’s inception in 1992, with Mo Salah prominent amongst them.

The Egyptian has once again been selected as one of the premier performers in October, a month in which he netted five times in just three games for the Reds.

The destination of the award is decided by a combination of a panel handpicked by the Premier League, each team’s captain and a public vote, with Salah closing in on what would be a fifth Player of the Month nod of his career.

But is that the most ever won by a Liverpool player? And who has picked up the Premier League Player of the Month trophy the most times in the competition’s history?

Mo Trophies, Mo Problem

It’s quite possible that Salah will add more silverware to his collection if his performance levels remain high while at Anfield.

His current tally of four wins of the Player of the Month award is one more than players with previous in the Reds shirt: Sadio Mane, who was crowned the best player three times while on the books at Liverpool, while Raheem Sterling and Robbie Keane are also three-time winners – albeit they never achieved the accolade while on Merseyside but instead for their other clubs.

But the winning-most player to have plied their trade for Liverpool is Steven Gerrard, who was crowned Player of the Month on six different occasions. Incredibly, there was a 13-year gap between his first – clinched in 2001 – and his last in 2014.

Other multiple winners of the Premier League’s Player of the Month award include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robbie Fowler, Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Danny Murphy (once with Liverpool, once with Charlton).

Who Has Won the Most Premier League Player of the Month Awards?

If you thought that Gerrard was in the mix to have won the most Premier League Player of the Month awards, you’d be close – but no cigar.

Two stars of the English top-flight have been named the previous month’s best on seven occasions – albeit it seems unlikely that either will add to their tally.

Harry Kane has been named Premier League player of the month for a seventh time, equalling the record of former Man City striker Sergio Aguero.#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 1, 2022

Sergio Aguero certainly won’t – he has retired from the beautiful game, while Harry Kane’s German sojourn perhaps precludes him from increasing his collection too; incredibly, he didn’t win a single Player of the Month award between December 2017 and February 2022, making up his haul before and after that curiously quiet time window.

The next pair of players on the list are Gerrard and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have six wins apiece, ahead of Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney on five.

Who is the Most Obscure Winner of the Premier League’s Player of the Month Award?

It’s amazing how many players have ascended to greatness in the Premier League….albeit for 31 days or so.

A handful of strikers that you might have forgotten about rattled in enough goals to win the prestigious Player of the Month award, including Johan Elmander, Mikael Forssell, Nikica Jelavic, Adam Le Fondre and Connor Wickham.

Alex Manninger, whose nickname ought to have been ‘Splinters’ given how many games he sat on the bench for Arsenal, but the award for the most obscure Premier League Player of the Month winner must surely go to Mickey Evans, who only played 22 games in the top-flight – albeit scoring four goals in three matches in April 1997 to win the coveted trophy.

Who Has Won the Most Premier League Manager of the Month Awards?

Incidentally, Jurgen Klopp was nominated for October’s Manager of the Month to match Salah’s efforts out on the pitch.

Who is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for October? 👔 MIkel Arteta

👔 Unai Emery

👔 Jurgen Klopp

👔 Ange Postecoglou#PLAwards | 🗳️ Vote: https://t.co/8KMSYVhtFT pic.twitter.com/oJeuhywKED — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2023

It was the German’s umpteenth nomination for the trophy, although he’s *only* won it on nine occasions – four managers have been named top boss more frequently.

David Moyes’ ability to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear at some mediocre clubs has led him to winning ten Manager of the Month trophies, while Pep Guardiola has been given the nod on eleven occasions.

The top two managers in the table have a rather sizable advantage over everybody else: they are the longest serving managers in Premier League history!

Arsene Wenger spent 22 years in charge at Arsenal, in which time he secured 15 Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

But top of the shop, as you no doubt anticipated, is Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 27 years at the helm of Manchester United yielded a mammoth 27 Manager of the Month wins.