Cristiano Ronaldo to Liverpool? Five Players the Reds Oh So Nearly Signed

If, or when, Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2024/25, it’s rather cool that Jurgen Klopp will be invited along to join the celebrations.

You may recall when the Reds last won the EPL trophy back in 2019/20. The pandemic had unfolded and so the season ended behind closed doors, meaning that no Liverpool fans were on the premises when their heroes secured the title.

And, of course, the traditional trophy parade was also prohibited.

So it’s a lovely touch for Klopp to be welcomed back; even if he’ll keep his distance from the players, you suspect, given that we’re now in the Arne Slot era.

Whenever we consider Klopp’s incredible legacy as Liverpool head coach, it’s easy to forget that if things had gone slightly differently, he’d never have been an Anfield kingpin at all – in fact, he could have ended up in the dugout at Old Trafford instead.

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted the German to replace him at the end of his long tenure at Manchester United, but Klopp respectfully declined… setting into motion the sequence of events that would later see him appointed Liverpool boss instead.

It’s official – Jürgen Klopp is the new manager of Liverpool Football Club #KloppLFC pic.twitter.com/QfAxM9sT97 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 8, 2015

This was a true butterfly effect moment for Liverpool FC!

There have been similar moments with players, too. Who can forget when Jordan Henderson nearly left the club in 2012 to join Fulham – thankfully, he rejected the chance, and went on to captain the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory.

All of which got us thinking: which players very nearly pulled on the famous red shirt… but for one reason or another didn’t? Our rundown starts with a Portuguese ace considered one of the very best to ever lace up his boots…

Cristiano Ronaldo

Yep, it’s true: Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus legend, could have signed for Liverpool.

That was back in his formative years at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, where he was making waves as a youngster of immense talent. Phil Thompson, legendary Liverpool defender and sometime scout, flew out to watch Ronaldo play back in 2003.

After a glowing reference from Thommo, the Reds tried to sign Ronaldo – but he opted to join Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United instead.

On this day in 2003 Man Utd signed Cristiano Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/j1bh8nQbUJ — GOAL (@goal) August 12, 2017

The face of modern football would have been altered entirely had CR7 headed to Anfield…

Michael Laudrup

There aren’t many players that could get away with playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid; so deep do the feelings of hatred go between those two clubs.

But Michael Laudrup did, and not only that he’s revered by both; playing his part in winning La Liga titles for Barca and Real.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A player once described by no less a judge than Diego Maradona as ‘one of the greatest’, things could have been oh so different for the Dane had he opted to join Liverpool in 1983.

At that time, Laudrup was catching the eye as a starlet at Brondby; he was destined for bigger and better things. Incredibly, he actually signed on the dotted line to join Liverpool on a three-year deal… but, at the last minute, the Reds tried to negotiate on a four-year contract instead.

Laudrup refused, signing for Lazio instead. And the rest, as far as his career is concerned, is history.

Diego Costa

Despite his often uncompromising style, Diego Costa successfully led the line for both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea – winning La Liga and Premier League titles and the Europa League, as well as making a Champions League final.

Diego Costa, what a striker 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/A5rCrnOtH7 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2025

The Spaniard played as an old-fashioned number nine, and it was that physicality that Brendan Rodgers wanted in his frontman. And so Liverpool matched the buyout clause of £20 million in Costa’s Atletico Madrid contract, with the player expected to sign.

But something went wrong during negotiations, as Costa ultimately decided to stay in Madrid, signing a new deal before signing with Chelsea in 2014.

Dani Alves

Back in 2006, Rafa Benitez was presented with a choice: keep the faith in Steve Finnan at right back, or take a chance on the emerging Brazilian talent of Dani Alves.

Finnan was an underrated sort who played his part in the club’s Champions League win of 2004/05, but it would have been fascinating to see Alves develop on the flank at Anfield.

In the end, Benitez decided that the Brazilian wasn’t worth the £8 million that Sevilla wanted for him, so swerved the chance. Ultimately, Alves became one of the most decorated players in world football – racking up 43 trophies; at the elite level, that makes him the most decorated player in history.

Joey Barton

Yes, you read that correctly.

Liverpool came very close to signing the boyhood Evertonian at the behest of Steven Gerrard, who rated Joey Barton as one of the best English midfielders around.

Gerard Houllier met with Barton and even agreed a deal with Manchester City for him to join that summer. However, Houllier was sacked at the end of the 2003/04 season, scuppering the transfer, with the Reds opting to sign Xabi Alonso instead.