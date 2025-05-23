Three Times a Liverpool Player Has Won the Premier League Goal of the Season Award?

The secret to success in football, of course, is scoring goals… and lots of them.

So while quantity is king, there’s also plenty to be said for quality, too – football, at its best, can be something of an art form.

There’s a handful of different awards given out at the end of the campaign to anoint the scorer of the best goal; ranging from the Premier League Goal of the Season to the BBC Goal of the Season, as well as the Puskas Award.

The likes of Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy and John Aldridge all won the BBC’s award, handed out in conjunction with Match of the Day, prior to the First Division being rebranded as the Premier League, with Dietmar Hamann, Steven Gerrard, Emre Can and Mo Salah getting the nod since the 1992/93 campaign.

But only three Liverpool players, as of the end of the 2024/25 campaign, have ever won the official Premier League Goal of the Season trophy. Can you name them?

The answers are below…

Dietmar Hamann (2003/04)

You may remember Dietmar Hamann, the midfielder who brought trademark German efficiency to Anfield, as opposed to flair and guile.

But Hamann did have a spectacular long-range shot to his name… as you may recall, he was the scorer of the last ever goal at the old Wembley Stadium back in October 2000.

But he certainly wasn’t prolific, with a 538-game professional career yielding just 27 goals in total.

And one of them, it transpires, was good enough to win the Premier League Goal of the Season Award in 2003/04.

Liverpool were playing Portsmouth at Anfield back in March 2004, which ultimately turned into a routine 3-0 victory courtesy of goals from Hamann and a brace from Michael Owen.

The game itself won’t have lived long in the memories of many that witnessed it, but Hamann’s goal was truly special – a combination of outstanding technical ability and complete self confidence.

A Liverpool corner was partially cleared by the Portsmouth defence, with Owen retrieving the loose ball. He looked up and clipped a lofted pass in the direction of Hamann, who was lurking around 25 yards from goal.

The German, on the run, unleashed blue murder on the poor defenceless ball, volleying it perfectly into the top corner – the Portsmouth goalkeeper unable to move a muscle before the ball rebounded to him from the back of the net.

Emre Can (2016/17)

It was a shame that Emre Can played for Liverpool at a time when the club was struggling for consistency and success; the German was a true class act.

Deployed as both a defender and midfielder while at the club, Can was by no means a natural goalscorer – in fact, he only found the net 14 times in 166 appearances for the Reds.

But one of his goals, a bicycle kick against Watford in May 2017, has to go down as one of the best scored by a Liverpool player in the Premier League era.

It was a vital goal too, as the Reds were still battling it out for a Champions League place heading into the final weeks of the campaign. The game against the Hornets was still goalless as Lucas Leiva picked up the ball with little on.

But he tracked the forward run of Can, clipping the ball into the German at an awkward height – particularly as his movement and momentum had taken him beyond the Brazilian’s delivery.

Can arced backwards, through up his legs and made contact with a textbook bicycle kick, which sent the ball crashing into the Watford net from around 13 yards out.

“I have never scored a goal like that – maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I’ve ever scored,” Can said afterwards.

He wasn’t kidding.

Mo Salah (2021/22)

Mo Salah has twice won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month; putting him one behind Bruno Fernandes and Andros Townsend on the all-time list.

And one of those winners – a wonder goal against Manchester City in October 2021 – went on to be declared as the official EPL Goal of the Season.

You may just remember it. Salah received the ball in his favoured inside right channel, where he dribbled his way past a couple of City defenders – one left gazumped by the Egyptian’s amazing drag-back with the sole of his boot.

He turned Aymeric Laporte inside and out, before finding himself with a bit of space on his unfavoured right foot. But rather switching back to his left, Salah simply put his laces through the ball, sending it crashing into the City net.

Has a Liverpool Player Ever Won the Puskas Award?

The FIFA Puskas Award is dished out to the scorer of the best goal in a calendar year, with players at all levels of the game eligible.

The only Liverpool player to win the Puskas Award is Mo Salah… and not for that humdinger against Man City that won the Premier League’s Goal of the Season prize.

Instead, it was another worldie… this time against Everton in December 2017.