Leeds United vs Liverpool Betting Tips (12/09/21) – Attacking Yorkshiremen There for the Taking

Frustration at an opportunity missed – that would have been Liverpool’s overriding emotion from their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Yes, the Blues had Reece James sent off in the first period, but this was a game that Liverpool dominated – and created enough chances to score four or five times.

Despite the Reds’ domination from the word go, it was Chelsea who took the lead when Kai Havertz expertly nodded James’ corner home.

Liverpool pressed – literally and figuratively – for an equaliser, and soon had the chance on the stroke of half time – James bundling Sadio Mane’s goal-bound shot off the line with his hand.

A red card and a penalty duly followed, which Mo Salah despatched with glee. Game on.

The Reds were reminiscent of the Red Arrows in the second half, besieging the Chelsea goal and creating chance after chance – Edouard Mendy saving well from Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, while Diogo Jota and Salah might have felt they could have done better with other gilt-edged opportunities.

Liverpool tried and couldn’t find a way through the resolute Chelsea rear-guard, who of course should take plenty of credit for being able to shutout the Reds with just ten men on the pitch. Even so, this was very much two points dropped for Jurgen Klopp and his side, you fancy.

They went into the international break as all clubs do – hoping for the best that their players will return fit and firing. Many of Liverpool’s global stars have stayed behind in Merseyside, and so this is one international break that acts more as an early rest as opposed to an energy-sapping jaunt across the world.

And then, on Sunday, attention will turn to the trip across the Pennines to take on Leeds at Elland Road. The Yorkshiremen are a difficult side to face at the best of times, but Liverpool will be desperate to get back on the winning trail.

Liverpool Team News

It will be touch and go right up until kick off as to who is available and whose international excursions prevent them from playing in this game, but the fact that the clash with Leeds takes place on Sunday rather than Saturday certainly helps.

Bobby Firmino was substituted just before the break against Chelsea, with the Brazilian complaining of tightness in his hamstring. We don’t know how serious that is, but often that’s a muscle that requires rest in order to improve.

James Milner missed out against the Londoners too, but it would take wild horses to keep him from playing against his former club – he will come into contention.

Takumi Minamino has picked up an injury while on international duty with Japan, and while it’s not yet known the extent of the damage it is unlikely he would have been in Klopp’s thoughts.

The team, in essence, picks itself, although it will be very interesting to see if Harvey Elliott starts in midfield once more. He was one of the standout players for the Reds against Chelsea, and is clearly a player Klopp likes.

Leeds United Form

One of the great surprise packages of the 2020/21 season, Leeds United haven’t started this campaign in the same fashion.

They were trounced 1-5 by Manchester United on the opening weekend, and twice went behind against Everton before rallying to draw 2-2.

Last time out they needed a late Patrick Bamford goal to nick a point at Burnley, so this is a Leeds United side that is yet to really come even close to winning a game this term.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

A lot of the underlying data suggests that Leeds haven’t been as bad as their results suggest, but they have lost something of their attacking spark while conceding eight goals in just three games.

Liverpool should probably have three wins to their name in the Premier League by this point, and so it’s clear that there’s a certain gulf in class between the sides right now.

The best price you’ll get about a Liverpool win is 7/10, and so an exploration of the Asian handicap market will get us past the even money mark – Liverpool -1.00 is available at 43/40, and that will bank us a stake refund if the Reds win by one goal and a full payout if they win by two or more.

Leeds have scored more goals than their xG suggests they might have, and so we can try Liverpool to Win to Nil at a meaty 13/5.