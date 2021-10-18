Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Tips (19/10/21) – Reds’ Perfect Start in Europe On the Line

Everything that could have gone right did so in Liverpool’s 5-0 crushing of Watford, whose hopes of a honeymoon period under new boss Claudio Ranieri were well and truly dented.

The spark – perhaps somewhat surprisingly – was Bobby Firmino, who would cap a tremendous performance with a hat-trick of goals and an assist to cement his place in attack ahead of Diogo Jota.

Two of the Brazilian’s goals came either side of half-time as the Reds quickly extinguished any hopes the Hornets may have had – both were classic poacher’s finishes, which is a string that Firmino may well have added to his bow in his pursuit of a regular staring berth.

The scoring was opened in the eighth minute by Sadio Mane, whose goal came courtesy of an outrageous pass from Mo Salah – is he playing the best football of his career right now?

The Egyptian added his customary name to the scoresheet in the second period, and what a goal it was too. Reminiscent of his wonder strike against Manchester City, Salah boggled the minds, souls and bodies of three Watford defenders before slotting home with aplomb.

There was just time for Firmino to complete his hat-trick in injury time, and the smile on Jurgen Klopp’s face would take some shifting – he knew he had just watched his team produce a performance close to footballing perfection.

Naturally, he was delighted with Firmino’s contribution. “It was not the easiest game for him, he lost a few balls and stuff like this, he was in some great spaces. He didn’t play for a while and we are all human beings, that’s how it is.

“It’s nice when you can score these kind of goals when you were where you have to be. He’s an incredibly important player for us, so we need him in a good shape and that’s why I’m obviously really happy.”

They’ll need something close to perfection from Firmino and co on Tuesday night, you fancy, when they travel to take on Atletico Madrid in the next set of Champions League fixtures.

Liverpool Team News

It’s pretty much all positive for Klopp ahead of his Spanish expedition, with two of his stars waiting to meet him there.

Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho missed the Watford game after travelling back late from South America while on international duty. Instead of heading back to Liverpool, they instead went into quarantine in Spain – they are fit and ready to go for the Atleti game.

One player who will miss out is Curtis Jones, whose muscle injury has not resolved itself in time for him to be involved in the midfield.

His fellow comrades in the engine room, Thiago and Harvey Elliott, also remain sidelined, but otherwise it’s a clean bill of health for Klopp as he looks to continue his side’s fine form.

Alisson will return in goal and the usual back four will presumably start, with Fabinho also returning as the anchor in front of them.

Both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita played 90 minutes at the weekend, but they might have to be pressed into action again – it doesn’t seem as though Klopp trusts Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all that much.

In attack, the manager has to decide whether to go with Firmino, who played 90 minutes against the Hornets after a spell on the touchline, or the fresher Jota. It’s not an easy call either way….

Atletico Madrid Form

It’s been very much a case of déjà vu for the Spanish Champions in 2021/22 so far.

As ever, Diego Simeone’s team have been tough to beat – they’ve lost just one of eight La Liga outings so far – and very difficult to score past, shipping less than a goal per game on average.

They warmed up for this game by beating Barcelona 2-0 last time out, and their start to their Champions League campaign has been textbook with a win over AC Milan and a draw with Porto.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Tips

You may recall the two meetings between the sides in 2020, when Atleti got the better of the Reds with 1-0 and 3-2 victories.

But this is a different animal, from a Liverpool perspective, with Salah at the top of his form and Virgil van Dijk back to full fitness.

As such, you’d probably just give the edge to the English side, although quotes of 5/4 from the bookmakers are slightly disrespectful towards the Spaniards.

Perhaps the best route is to opt for a low-scoring contest – a Simeone trait that lands in roughly 50% of his games. The 5/6 odds are value, perhaps, considering how both teams will be circumspect and refuse to budge an inch.