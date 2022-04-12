Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Tips (13/04/22) – Reds to Shrug Off Weekend Disappointment

If an alien descends from above and asks you why you love football so much, be sure to show them the tape of Liverpool’s breathless 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

This was the beautiful game at its most pure, with two teams that were respectful of the others qualities while staying true to their own mandate of attacking, progressive football.

Most would have predicted goals in his contest, but given how high the stakes were it wouldn’t have been a huge surprise if either had played it safe – in the end, it’s a case of as you were at the top of the Premier League table….but it’s not for the want of trying on the part of either Liverpool or Manchester City.

We didn’t have to wait long for the game to bust into life. City took the lead somewhat fortunately after just five minutes, with Kevin de Bruyne’s shot taking an almighty deflection and nestling in the corner of Alisson’s net.

But a frantic opening took another twist when Liverpool equalised just eight minutes later. Trent Alexander-Arnold found enough room to play one of his trademark passes, and Diogo Jota was on hand to do the rest.

Unusually, the Reds looked ill at ease defensively, and you had that sense that every time City attacked they might go on to score. But Jurgen Klopp’s men, by hook or by crook, kept Pep Guardiola’s outfit at bay….until the 37th minute, that is. Gabriel Jesus was the quickest to react to Joao Cancelo’s cross to restore his side’s lead.

You wonder what Klopp said to his troops at the break, because within 46 seconds of the second period they were level. Mo Salah hit a slide rule pass through to Sadio Mane, and he fired home to set up a blockbuster second half.

Both teams pressed hard for the winner, and to be fair it was City who conjured up the best of the chances – Raheem Sterling was adjudged to have been just offside before he slotted home a disallowed goal, while in the dying embers Riyad Mahrez decided to try and float a chip over Alisson when well placed and managed only to spoon his effort over the bar.

So 2-2 it finished, and whether or not the result proves conclusive to the title race it will live long in the memory.

Pressures of Premier League matters will be temporarily cast aside on Wednesday evening, when Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final.

Liverpool Team News

There weren’t any injuries reported immediately after the Manchester City game, but you wonder how much such a high octane game will have taken out of the legs.

Even so, Klopp will know that experience will be key in overcoming the possibility of a comeback from Benfica, and so we expect the likes of Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to start.

Thiago may be given the night off, with either Curtis Jones or – possibly more likely – Naby Keita coming in, while in attack you suspect Luis Diaz will be asked to make a nuisance of himself again on the left of Jota and Salah.

Benfica Form

Since the first leg, Benfica have enjoyed a 3-1 win over bottom club Belenenses in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Otherwise, it’s very much as you were. They are still miles behind FC Porto – a side Liverpool have already beaten twice this term to an aggregate of 7-1 – but seem to raise their game in Europe….they’ve already qualified from a Champions League group containing Barcelona, and dumped Ajax out of the competition in the last 16.

Klopp won’t be taking this game lightly, that’s for sure.

Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Tips

Finding betting value in this game is like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack.

Liverpool are as short as 3/10 with the bookies, and on the evidence of the first leg it’s hard to argue with that. Indeed, as Benfica push for the goals they need to overcome the 1-3 deficit, they are likely to leave themselves open on the counter.

Otherwise, it’s difficult to know where to go. Liverpool are odds on to score three or more goals, but maybe we can try Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score at even money….the Portuguese outfit will surely have to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at scoring at some point.

One market that does interest us, and it’s not one we often play, is Half with Most Goals. You can back the second half at 19/20, and that could be when this contest really kicks into life.