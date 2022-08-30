Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips (31/08/22) – Reds Must Quickly Come Down from Cloud Nine

Well, to say that was unexpected is something of an understatement. Liverpool went from on the ropes to equalling the record Premier League win in a matter of days, with the rampant Reds slamming nine goals past a hapless Bournemouth side.

It’s an opponent Liverpool were expected to cruise past, with a home win to nil comfortably odds-on with the bookmakers, but even so a Reds side perhaps low on confidence cast any doubts aside with a sublime showing.

With Bournemouth always likely to park their metaphorical bus in front of their penalty area, the onus was on Liverpool to create chances despite the black-shirted wall in front on them. An early goal is always helpful in these situations, and happily the Reds notched twice inside the opening six minutes.

Luis Diaz rose highest to nod home the first before Harvey Elliott curled home a sublime second, and at this point many wondered if they would need an abacus to calculate the final score with Liverpool effervescent and Anfield rocking.

The Cherries managed to keep the Reds at bay for a while, but when Trent Alexander-Arnold rocketed home a trademark long-range strike, that’s when the floodgates truly opened.

Bobby Firmino was having a stellar afternoon having already assisted all three Liverpool goals, and things got even better for the Brazilian as he added the fourth himself and latterly the seventh as well – this was surely his best performance in a red shirt to date.

Virgil van Dijk scored from a corner, the unfortunate Chris Mepham put through his own goal and with Firmino adding his second of the afternoon, Liverpool found themselves 7-0 up with half an hour still to go. The record for the highest ever Premier League win was in sight.

But as Jurgen Klopp made a raft of substitutions, the hosts just lost a little bit of their unstoppable rhythm in attack, and the eighth wouldn’t come until the 80th minute – Fabio Carvalho, impressive again in a short cameo, netting his first Liverpool goal.

Dias added his second and the Reds’ ninth in the 85th minute, but the record would elude the hosts and they would have to make do with a 9-0 win.

As remarkable as this victory and performance was, it won’t count for a great deal if Liverpool regress when they host Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool Team News

Come on, how do you change a team that has just won 9-0?

You simply can’t, and it seems highly unlikely that Klopp will spring a surprise and make any changes.

Elliot was subbed off at half time as a precautionary measure against Bournemouth, but there doesn’t seem to be any lingering effects from that knock.

Darwin Nunez is also available again after his suspension, but after two goals and three assists in his last start how on earth could you drop Firmino!?

Newcastle United Form

An unbeaten start to the campaign has been just the tonic for Eddie Howe at Newcastle, whose job will surely come under intense scrutiny if the ambitious and cash-rich Magpies fail to progress this term.

An opening day win over Nottingham Forest was followed by a goalless stalemate at Brighton, before Newcastle gave an excellent account of themselves in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City – at one point leading 3-1.

They needed an injury time equaliser against Wolves on Sunday to stretch that unbeaten start, but that will have only helped to enhance the confidence coursing through the Magpies’ camp.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

A 9-0 win, if not followed by a positive result, can be quickly forgotten in the grand scheme of things, and Klopp will know that victory against Newcastle on Wednesday is of paramount importance as his side looks to put their mixed bag of a start to the season behind them.

Newcastle are game opponents, and will look to stifle the Reds by defending deep and then counter-attacking via the pace of Alain Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson.

The battle between Alexander-Arnold and Saint-Maximin could be pivotal down that side of the pitch, and as long as the former can attack and not feel shackled by the threat of the former, Liverpool will have plenty of firepower to call upon.

You wouldn’t say that Van Dijk and Gomez have proven all that solid in central defence so far this term, and Newcastle will pose plenty of problems on the counter – both teams to score could be the bet of the day here at 4/5.

But the rejuvenated Reds should have enough to see off a game opponent, assuming they bring Saturday’s levels, and so we’ll go for a Liverpool victory and Over 2.5 Goals double at odds of 4/5 once more.