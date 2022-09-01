Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips (03/09/22) – Reds Must Improve Again for Battle of Merseyside

The cheer that greeted Fabio Carvalho’s 98th minute winner against Newcastle United on Wednesday was as loud as anything witnessed at Anfield in some time. That’s perhaps testament to how far the Magpies have come since they welcomed the Saudi blood money, sorry, investment into the club, but also there was a sense of relief for Liverpool fans that their team’s dominance was finally rewarded with practically the last kick of the game.

This was a textbook game at Anfield – the Reds enjoying 72% possession, firing in 23 shots and winning 13 corners as Newcastle parked their bus in the two lack-and-white shirted lines in front of their own goal.

In truth, they made it very difficult for the Reds to create clear goalscoring opportunities, but it was still a huge surprise nonetheless when the Magpies’ new signing Alexander Isak – who achieved clearance to play just hours before kick-off – opened his account for the Toon.

The Swede would later have another ‘goal’ correctly chalked off for offside, and fears were growing that Liverpool were going to throw away points for the fourth time in five Premier League outings.

But Bobby Firmino popped up in the second half to fire the Reds level, continuing his own fine goalscoring form, before Carvalho – on as a 71st minute substitute – threaded home a shot in the dying embers of injury time to secure a fine comeback victory.

Jurgen Klopp described that late winner as ‘massive’, and said: “We will remember it for years and years. I’m not 100% sure they all believed until the end, but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible.”

A 9-0 win over Bournemouth followed by Wednesday’s morale-boosting late victory over Newcastle is ideal preparation for the first Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp named the same starting eleven that demolished Bournemouth against Newcastle, and with good reason.

But in midweek it was the substitutes that sparked Liverpool’s late, late show, and you wonder how tempted Klopp may be to bring Carvalho into the side – he has looked mightily impressive in second-half cameos so far. However, a red-hot derby atmosphere may not be the place to blood an inexperienced youngster.

The same might have applied to Harvey Elliott too, although Jordan Henderson’s suspected hamstring injury, which saw him limp off against Newcastle, suggests the youngster will remain in midfield and be joined by James Milner – although Naby Keita could be ready to contend again.

Joel Matip was on the bench against Newcastle, and you wonder if his big game experience will see him selected ahead of Joe Gomez.

Everton Form

Ordinarily there would be little in the way of positivity for Everton fans to hold onto ahead of this derby.

Without a win this term (W0 D3 L2), the Toffees have dropped points consecutively against Brentford, Leeds and Nottingham Forest – all teams you would expect to be in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Expected Goals data backs up why Everton occupy such a lowly position themselves, and the fact they have only beaten Liverpool once in the past decade speaks for itself.

But….this is a local derby, and as we know anything can happen.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

There has only been one Merseyside derby featuring Klopp vs Frank Lampard in the dugout, and that ended 2-0 to the Reds after the Toffees put in a spirited rearguard action.

Lampard will be hoping to emulate that performance once again on Saturday, albeit with a better final result, and the atmosphere at Goodison Park is likely to be ferocious even though this is a lunchtime kick off.

But with key players missing through injury, Everton will have their work cut out here even allowing for Liverpool’s own midfield woes, and as such we have to expect the rampant Reds to find a way past their neighbours here./p>

At 4/9, you won’t be offered much in the way of encouragement by the bookies in backing a Liverpool victory, but there could perhaps be an alternative angle to play.

Four of the last six meetings between these sides have witnessed two or fewer goals – testament to the hard work Everton put into these games defensively, and at 6/4 there is perhaps scope for an Under 2.5 Goals punt given that Liverpool’s midfield will be unfamiliar and lacking in rhythm.

But given that we believe the Reds will still prevail, backing the 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines at 17/2 and 7/1 respectively seems logical.