End to End: A List of Eight-Goal Thrillers Involving Liverpool

Pre-season friendlies are supposed to be about getting minutes into the players’ legs in a none-too-aggressive or competitive environment.

They are not, repeat not, meant to serve up game of the season contenders before the campaign has even kicked off.

But nobody told either Liverpool or German outfit Greuther Furth, who threw the kitchen sink at what was, in theory, a meaningless friendly in July.

Luis Diaz gave a strong Reds side the lead in the first half, before the second period exploded into life with seven – yes, SEVEN – goals.

Greuther equalised early in the second half, before a nine-minute brace from Darwin Nunez handed Liverpool a two-goal advantage.

In a mad ten-minute period, the German side scored three times to take a 4-3 lead, before a last-minute equaliser from Mo Salah saved Liverpool’s blushes. The celebrations of the players after the Egyptian scored were telling.

The Reds have been involved in a number of eight-goal thrillers in recent years – many of them 4-4. That’s a reflection of their attacking mindset, creative brilliance in the final third and occasional defensive lapses.

Southampton 4-4 Liverpool (May 2023)

Southampton Score Liverpool 0-1 Jota ’10 0-2 Firmino 14′ Ward-Prowse 19′ 1-2 Kamaldeen 28′ 2-2 Kamaldeen 47′ 3-2 Armstrong 64′ 4-2 4-3 Gakpo 72′ 4-4 Jota 73′

At the end of a season that had promised so much for Liverpool yet descended into disappointment, they played out a 4-4 barnstormer against relegated Southampton.

It was to be an emotional day for Firmino, playing in his final game for the Reds before his contract ran out, and he was on the scoresheet in a madcap first 20 minutes in which Diogo Jota opened the scoring before James Ward-Prowse reduced the arrears for the Saints.

Kamaldeen Sulemana equalised for the hosts after 28 minutes and then put them ahead early in the second half as Liverpool’s defensive frailties that dogged them throughout 2022/23 reared their head once more.

With less than half an hour play, Adam Armstrong extended Southampton’s lead, but the Reds – if nothing else – showed plenty of fight to pull an iron out of the fire.

Cody Gakpo reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute before a matter of seconds later Jota hammered home from Salah’s pass to complete a game of breathless brilliance and dismal defending.

“Crazy game, a bit too crazy for my tastes to be honest,” Jurgen Klopp said later. He wasn’t kidding.

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea (July 2020)

Liverpool Score Chelsea Keita 23′ 1-0 Alexander-Arnold 38′ 2-0 Wijnaldum 43′ 3-0 3-1 Giroud 45+3′ Firmino 54′ 4-1 4-2 Abraham 61′ 4-3 Pulisic 73′ Oxlade-Chamberlain 84′ 5-3

Taking place during the extended 2019/20 season, Liverpool and Chelsea served up a treat for armchair spectators during the period of restrictions.

The Reds raced into a three-goal lead thanks to strikes from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum, although Chelsea kept the contest alive in first-half injury time thanks to Olivier Giroud’s close range effort.

Bobby Firmino’s 54th minute goal should have secured victory for Liverpool, but back came Chelsea with strikes from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

Were the Blues going to poop the home side’s party? This was the night that Liverpool were presented with the Premier League trophy on the pitch at Anfield, albeit behind closed doors. Of course, they wanted to celebrate on the back of a victory, and thankfully that came when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain converted Andy Robertson’s cross to get the party started.

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal (April 2009)

Liverpool Score Arsenal 0-1 Arshavin 36′ Torres 49′ 1-1 Benayoun 56′ 2-1 2-2 Arshavin 67′ 2-3 Arshavin 70′ Torres 72′ 3-3 3-4 Arshavin 90′ Benayoun 90+3′ 4-4

A game nominated as one of the very best of all-time in the Premier League, Liverpool and Arsenal left it all on the line in April 2009.

The Reds were hunting Manchester United for the Premier League title, and really they needed to defeat the Gunners in a bid to keep the pressure on.

But Arsenal were not for turning, and they even took the lead in a cagey first half through Andrey Arshavin.

The second period exploded into life when Fernando Torres equalised and Yossi Benayoun forged Liverpool ahead. However, they hadn’t accounted for that man Arshavin.

The Russian netted twice in the space of three minutes to put Arsenal 3-2 up after 70 minutes – the Reds’ title hopes appeared to be in tatters.

Torres equalised before Arshavin joined the four-timer club when netting yet again late on. But there was to be one further twist to the tale….Benayoun appearing unmarked to fire home a dramatic late equaliser and complete one of the most entertaining games in Premier League history.

Everton 4-4 Liverpool (February 1991)

Everton Score Liverpool 0-1 Beardsley 37′ Sharp 48′ 1-1 1-2 Beardsley 71′ Sharp 73′ 2-2 2-3 Rush 77′ Cottee 89′ 3-3 3-4 Barnes 103′ Cottee 113′ 4-4

Those that watched it claim it was the greatest Merseyside derby they have ever seen.

Everton and Liverpool met in the FA Cup fifth round, and it was a game that the Reds would dominate at Goodison Park – they took the lead a remarkable four times through Peter Beardsley (x2), Ian Rush and John Barnes.

But the Toffees hit back through Graeme Sharp and Tony Cottee, who both notched braces, and the fallout from the draw would see Kenny Dalglish resign as manager.

To make matters worse, Everton would win the replay and dump the Reds out of the competition.